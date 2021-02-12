In this report, the Global Thin-Film Battery Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thin-Film Battery Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thin-film batteries are devices that can store chemical energy and are used for a wide range of applications that range from powering sensors to personal mobility devices, transportation, and power grid storage applications. Growth in the global market for thin-film batteries is promoted by advantages like its low discharge rate, high supply reliability, and limited cycle count.

Thin film battery market is expected to grow as a result of various factors such as increasing application of thin film battery in smartphones and phablets coupled with its use in sensor networks. Internet of things in this regard has contributed a great deal for the growth of the market. The increasing demand for wearable devices like such as smart watches and health tracker among others has further propelled the demand for thin film batteries. These devices make use of small batteries as it enables the manufacturers to design them within a manageable size. This factor further enables the manufacturers to focus upon the product development. These kind of batteries can also fit in a vest or a shoe and thus enabling the functionality of wearable electronic. Moreover, the ability of thin film batteries to perform better as compared to other kind of batteries makes its adoption even more common.

However, despite the end number of benefits associated with thin film batteries, there are restraints present. One of the noticeable challenges being faced by the thin film batteries includes the shorter operational life as compared to a typical battery. Balancing between the the current rate, the battery capacity and the battery volume is another challenge faced by this battery.

