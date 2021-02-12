In this report, the Global Tryptophan Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tryptophan Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-tryptophan-industry-depth-survey-2019



Tryptophan (Trp) is an amino acid. For many organisms (including humans), tryptophan is an essential amino acid and cannot be synthesized by the organism.

Tryptophan can be found in various fields of the chemical, animal feed and pharmaceutical industries. The largest consumer of tryptophan is feed industry. Tryptophan is usually the fourth limiting amino acid after lysine, threonine and the sulphur amino acids (methionine + cysteine) for piglets and very often the third one after lysine and threonine for fattening pigs.

According to stereoisomer, tryptophan has three types, L-Tryptophan, D-Tryptophan, and DL- Tryptophan. But only L-Tryptophan can be absorbed by animals and humans. So in this report we just statistic L-Tryptophan.

The technical barriers of tryptophan are high, and the tryptophan market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world; the key companies in tryptophan market include CJ, Ajinomoto, Evonik, Henan Dragon Biological and Meihua.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are feed industry. With the improvement of household income and protein meat consumption, animal feed has been a huge increase in demand. The increased consumption of tryptophan is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2015-2020. Tryptophan industry will usher in a huge growth space.

Up to now, Henan Dragon Biological and Meihua occupy relatively large market share in China, There are other small enterprises in this market. Local Chinese tryptophan enterprises have large market share, and Chinese products are exported to the United States, Germany, France and other Southeast Asia countries.

The global Tryptophan market is valued at 730 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1790 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tryptophan volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tryptophan market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CJ

Ajinomoto

Evonik

Henan Dragon Biological

Meihua

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Feed Grade

Pharma Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application

Feed

Pharmaceutical

Food Nutrient Products

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-tryptophan-industry-depth-survey-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com