In this report, the Global Waterproofing Admixtures Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Waterproofing Admixtures Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Waterproofing Admixture is a type of integral waterproofing material that can be mixed with concrete mixture, and mainly used in all kinds of anti-permeability concrete engineering.

The key consumption markets locate at developing countries. China takes the market share of 33.4%, followed by India with 10.4%. Europe and North America consumption market is 19.4% and 16.9% respectly in 2017.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international leading companies prefer taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

The global Waterproofing Admixtures market is valued at 2560 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5020 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Waterproofing Admixtures volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Waterproofing Admixtures market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kryton (CA)

Xypex Chemical (CA)

Fosroc (UK)

GCP Applied Technologies (US)

Hycrete (US)

Sika (CH)

BASF (DE)

Penetron (US)

Schomburg (DE)

Markham (NZ)

IPA Systems (US)

Cemix (NZ)

Cementaid (AU)

Moxie (US)

Wuhan Sanyuan (CN)

Dura Build Care (IN)

Pidilite Industries (IN)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Crystalline Type

Pore Blocking Type

Other Type

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use

