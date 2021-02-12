In this report, the Global Waterstop Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Waterstop Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Waterstop market, A waterstop is an element of a concrete structure, intended to prevent the passages of fluids (such as water) when embedded in and running continuously through concrete joints. Waterstops are grouped in two distinct categories. Waterstops for joints without any movement of the adjoint concrete sections (construction cold joints) and waterstops for joints with movement of the adjoint concrete sections (dilation joints). Waterstop plays an important role in waterproofing a concrete structure, especially joints, the weakest part which is liable to leakage of water or chemical liquids. So waterstops are designed as a fluid-tight diaphragm embedded in or running along the joints to solve these problems.

China is the largest production region, with the production market share is 27.48% in 2017, the second region is the Europe,with a production share is 24.28% in 2017.

China is also the largest consumption regions of Waterstop, with a sales market share nearly 27.43% in 2017.

Waterstop used in industry including Public Utilities, Industrial Construction and Residential & Commercial Construction. Report data showed that 49.49% of the Waterstop market demand in Public Utilities in 2017.

The global Waterstop market is valued at 1980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Waterstop volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Waterstop market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sika

Trelleborg

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Jp Specialties

Henry Company

Parchem Construction Supplies

YuMu ShiYe

Minerals Technologies Inc

Bitumat Company

Hengshui jiantong

Hengshui Jingtong Rubber

Kryton

Bometals

a.b.e. Construction Chemicals

WR Meadows

Western Leader Ltd

SpEC

Visqueen Building Products

Rokyplast Sal

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PVC Waterstop

Rubber Waterstop

Metal Waterstop

Others

Segment by Application

Public Utilities

Industrial Construction

Residential & Commercial Construction

