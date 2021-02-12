Global Waterstop Market Outlook (2014-2025)
In this report, the Global Waterstop Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Waterstop Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Waterstop market, A waterstop is an element of a concrete structure, intended to prevent the passages of fluids (such as water) when embedded in and running continuously through concrete joints. Waterstops are grouped in two distinct categories. Waterstops for joints without any movement of the adjoint concrete sections (construction cold joints) and waterstops for joints with movement of the adjoint concrete sections (dilation joints). Waterstop plays an important role in waterproofing a concrete structure, especially joints, the weakest part which is liable to leakage of water or chemical liquids. So waterstops are designed as a fluid-tight diaphragm embedded in or running along the joints to solve these problems.
China is the largest production region, with the production market share is 27.48% in 2017, the second region is the Europe,with a production share is 24.28% in 2017.
China is also the largest consumption regions of Waterstop, with a sales market share nearly 27.43% in 2017.
Waterstop used in industry including Public Utilities, Industrial Construction and Residential & Commercial Construction. Report data showed that 49.49% of the Waterstop market demand in Public Utilities in 2017.
The global Waterstop market is valued at 1980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Waterstop volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Waterstop market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sika
Trelleborg
GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
Jp Specialties
Henry Company
Parchem Construction Supplies
YuMu ShiYe
Minerals Technologies Inc
Bitumat Company
Hengshui jiantong
Hengshui Jingtong Rubber
Kryton
Bometals
a.b.e. Construction Chemicals
WR Meadows
Western Leader Ltd
SpEC
Visqueen Building Products
Rokyplast Sal
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PVC Waterstop
Rubber Waterstop
Metal Waterstop
Others
Segment by Application
Public Utilities
Industrial Construction
Residential & Commercial Construction
