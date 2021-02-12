Global Web Application Firewalls Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Web Application Firewalls market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Web Application Firewalls market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The web application firewall (WAF) market is being driven by customers’ needs to protect public and internal web applications. WAFs protect web applications and APIs against a variety of attacks, including automated attacks (bots), injection attacks and application-layer denial of service (DoS). They should provide signature-based protection, and should also support positive security models (automated whitelisting) and/or anomaly detection. WAFs are deployed in front of web servers to protect web applications against external and internal attacks, to monitor and control access to web applications, and to collect access logs for compliance/auditing and analytics.

This report focuses on the global Web Application Firewalls status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Application Firewalls development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Sucuri

Fortinet

Signal Sciences

Imperva

Citrix

Cloudflare

F5

Akamai

Ergon Informatik

United Security Providers

Radware

Positive Technologies

Venustech

Instart

Chaitin Tech

NSFOCUS

Oracle

Symantec

Penta Security

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

