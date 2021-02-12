In this report, the Global Wood Based Panel Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wood Based Panel Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wood-based panels are sheet materials that contain a significant proportion of wood in one of a variety of forms (strips, veneers, chips, strands or fibres).

Wood-based panels are sheet materials that contain a significant proportion of wood in different forms. When engaged in the industry, manufacturers should pay attention on the energy, technology as well as raw materials, which are key factors for the wood based panel industry.

According to its different manufacturing technology, wood base panels can be divided into categories, such as PB, MDF, HDF, OSB, plywood and so on. Among those types, plywood accounts for the largest production proportion which was 32.65% in 2015.

Wood based panel industry has low technology barrier, which result in large amounts of manufacturers distributing in the each corner of the world. However, when considering the major production base, China has become the largest producer of wood based panel undoubtedly. China’s production was 293267 K Cubic Meter in 2015, holding the 49.55% share in the global market. North America is the follower, who contributed 13.99% production share in 2015.

As for consumption, China, North America and Europe are the key consuming regions. China is not only the largest producer of wood based panel, but also the largest consumer. In 2015, the three regions consumed 279778 K Cubic Meter, 88416 K Cubic Meter and 76638 K Cubic Meter respectively, with the total consumption share of 75.16 globally.

Considering the current status, information revealed that the wood based panel market still promising. Market insiders think that the wood based panel industry will continue to keep upward tendency in the coming few years with the GACR of 2.66% during the period of 2017-2022. Besides, due to fierce competition in the industry, price and gross margin are estimated to decline further.

The global Wood Based Panel market is valued at 166800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 161500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wood Based Panel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wood Based Panel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Particleboard (PB)

Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF)

High Density Fibreboard (HDF)

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

Plywood

Others

Segment by Application

Furniture

Construction

Flooring

Others

