In this report, the Global Wood Coating Trends and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wood Coating Trends and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wood Coating is coating for wood products, widely used in furniture, doors, windows, floors, wainscoting, wooden musical instruments, sporting goods, stationery, toys, and etc.

The Wood Coating industry has developed maturely all over the world, with full competition and challenges. The industry concentration is low for the key manufacturers producing wood coating products throughout the world. The key manufacturers are growing stronger through merger and acquisition. The key manufacturers are mainly in China, Europe, USA, and Japan etc. e.g. Akzo Nobel, PPG Industrial Coatings, Nippon Paint, Valspar Corporation, Sherwin Williams, San Marco Group, RPM Inc, Brillux, Tikkurila, Henkel etc.

At present, China has the largest production share in the world with 28.79%; USA is the second, with 22.48%, and then Europe, 19.64%.

The wood price is easily affected by the raw materials and the downstream demand. The raw materials are affected by the global oil price, so the future is full of uncertainty.

The global Wood Coating market is valued at 8740 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wood Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wood Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Curing Type

Solvent Type

Segment by Application

Wooden Furniture

Indoor Decoration

Wood Floor

Wooden Toys

Wooden Outdoor

Others

