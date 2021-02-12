In this report, the Global Zirconium Silicate Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Zirconium Silicate Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Zirconium silicate is a colorless (or pale yellow or smoky) variety of zircon，but impurities induce various colorations. It is insoluble in water, acids. Zirconium silicate is used in production of some ceramics, enamels, and ceramic glazes.

At present, major manufacturers of zirconium silicate are concentrated in China. China has now become the world’s largest producer and exporter. Also, global major manufacturers are Industrie Bitossi, Mario Pilato Blat, Endeka Ceramics, Reade, Nitto Granryo Kogyo, HakusuiTech, Torrecid Group, Astron Zircon, Imerys, Tirupati Microtech, Zhangzhou Jinyuansheng, Fujian Yuanguang Enterprise, T&H GLAZE, Zhangzhou Antai Zirconium, Jiansu Baifu Tech, Shandong Gold Sun Zirconium, Yaohui Technology, Yixingxinxing, Matrix Guangzhou Chemicals Corp, Shandong Jinao Technology, Guangdong Orient Zirconia and Shandong Chenyuan Power etc.

There exists environment pollution during the zirconium silicate production. So, environment protection pressure of manufacturers in China is big, which will affect gross margin of manufactures seriously.

Global zirconium silicate production is distributed in China, Europe, South America and Asia (Ex-China). In 2015, China produced 285.61 K MT zirconium silicate, with a production share of 42.09%. Europe and South America separately produced 239.05 K MT and 37.32 K MT. Also, production of Asia (Ex-China) was 66.81 K MT.

During past five years, global zirconium silicate production varied from 800.22 K MT in 2011 to 678.55 K MT in 2015, with an average increase rate of 0.96%. In the future, we predict that global production will be 764.08 K MT by 2022.

The global Zirconium Silicate market is valued at 1220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Zirconium Silicate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Zirconium Silicate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High-grade Zirconium Silicate

Common Zirconium Silicate

Segment by Application

Ceramics

Wear-resistant Materials

Others

