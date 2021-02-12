In-flight Entertainment Market Set for Rapid Expansion during the Forecast Period 2019-2027 | Burrana, Honeywell International, Thales Group, Viasat, Deutsche Lufthansa, Safran Aerosystems, Panasonic, Astronics

The global in-flight entertainment market is accounted to US$ 5,097.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 12,419.7 Mn by 2027. The global In-flight entertainment market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period. The aviation sector is aggressively growing in terms of passenger count, aircraft count, technological up-gradation, and the emergence of newer technologies. The inclination curve of air passenger travel is constantly climbing across geographies pressuring which is pressurizing the airliner companies to procure an increased number of aircraft. On a global scenario, the count of commercial air passenger is anticipated to maintain continuous growth over the years. Wide usage of in-flight entertainments in varied applications is responsible for boosting the entire in-flight entertainment market.

A key trend which will predominantly affect the In-flight entertainment market in the coming years is the emergence of IFE systems with multiple facelifts. Entertainment kiosks, IFE apps, pre-flight downloads, and other functionalities are few innovations of in-flight entertainment that provide the passengers with more choices. Further, the in-flight service providers are integrating the systems with newer technologies including virtual reality, biometrics, and others. The airlines are entering into tie-ups with the service providers of the cab, which allows the travelers to explore and plan the ground transportation options during the flight. These factors are anticipated to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact of the In-flight entertainment market.

Some of the key players of In-flight Entertainment Market:

Burrana Inc. (Digecor, Inc.), Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, Viasat, Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Safran Aerosystems, Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Avionics Corporation), Astronics Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo, LLC

In-flight entertainment market by fit type is segmented into LineFit and RetroFit. The line fit holds the highest market share. The increasing orders from different airlines across the globe are increasing the manufacturing line of aircraft. The number of aircraft orders is constantly increasing, and the same is expected to rise in the coming years, thereby furnishing the future of in-flight entertainment line fit market.

In-flight entertainment market by fit type is segmented into LineFit and RetroFit. The line fit holds the highest market share. The increasing orders from different airlines across the globe are increasing the manufacturing line of aircraft. The number of aircraft orders is constantly increasing, and the same is expected to rise in the coming years, thereby furnishing the future of in-flight entertainment line fit market.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global In-flight Entertainment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the In-flight Entertainment market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global In-flight Entertainment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the In-flight Entertainment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

