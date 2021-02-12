Induction Motor Market Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Market Effect Factors Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2027

The report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

Induction motor, also called as asynchronous motor is an AC electric motor based on the principle of induction where the electric current required in the rotor to generate torque is obtained by electromagnetic induction from the magnetic field of stator winding. Hence an induction motor can be made without electrical connection to the rotor. It is one of the most commonly used electric motor. The global demand for induction motor market is poised to flourish because it is economic cost and low maintenance.

The growing market for induction motor is driven by factors like reliability, carry smaller loads, low maintenance, growing demand of electric vehicles, increase in need for power saving households, manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Further reducing greenhouse gas emission is driving the market of induction motor. The global market of induction motor is expected to boom because of government’s initiatives and benefits developed and developing countries, which in turn is encouraging the manufactures to invest in induction motor market.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Baldor Electric Company

3. Emerson Electric Company

4. Kirloskar Electric Company

5. Marathon Electric

6. Nidec Motor Corporation

7. Regal Beloit Corporation

8. Schneider Electric

9. Siemens AG

10. Toshiba

The global induction motor market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and efficiency class. Based on product type, the market is segmented as single phase induction motor and three phase induction motor. On the basis of application the market is sub-segmented into residential, industrial, commercial, agriculture and transportation. Similarly, based on efficiency class the market is segmented into IE1, IE2, IE3 and IE4.

The Induction Motor Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

