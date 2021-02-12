Iron and Steel Market Survey Report 2019 with Leading Companies- Hoganas, Qmp, Gkn Hoeganaes, Jiande Yitong and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Iron and Steel Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Iron and steel are alloys of iron with C (carbon), Si (silicon), Mn (Mn), P (P), S (Sulphur) and a few other elements. In addition to Fe (iron), the content of C plays a major role in the mechanical properties of steel, so it is collectively referred to as ferro-carbon alloy. It is the most important and main metal material in engineering technology. As governments take a particularly rapid in the emerging area of infrastructure initiatives, the growing demand for building and construction industry is expected to contribute to industrial growth.

This report focuses on Iron and Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Iron and Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Iron and Steel manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hoganas

QMP

GKN Hoeganaes

Jiande Yitong

WISCO PM

…

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Iron and Steel in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Physical Production

Chemical Production

Mechanical Production

Segment by Application

Automotive

Machinery

Other



