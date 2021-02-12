Livestock Monitoring Market Is Set To Experience Revolutionary Growth By 2025 With Market Production Analysis by top key players GEA Group AG, Afimilk Ltd., Boumatic, LLC, SCR Dairy, , Dairymaster, Lely Holding S.

Manual livestock feeding and growing methods prove to be insufficient to cater the exponential growth in demands of farms & dairy based commodities in the recent times. An efficient monitoring system through which domestication of animals which are raised in an agricultural setting to produce commodities such as meat, eggs, milk, fur, leather, and wool becomes easier has evolved. These systems help to monitor the entire livestock environment, and also alert the users by phone, text or email if any condition falls outside of a preset parameter, so that the user can respond quickly.

Increasing size of dairy farms and substantial cost savings associated with it are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of livestock monitoring market whereas lack of trained dairy professionals act as a restraining factor for this market. Increasing demand for better quality dairy products provide opportunities for the livestock monitoring market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are GEA Group AG, Afimilk Ltd., Boumatic, LLC, SCR Dairy, Inc. (An Independent Division of Allflex Group), Dairymaster, Lely Holding S.

The “Global Livestock Monitoring Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the livestock monitoring industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global livestock monitoring market with detailed market segmentation by component, species, application and geography. The global livestock monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global livestock monitoring market based on component, species and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall livestock monitoring market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

