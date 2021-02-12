Mobile Content Management System Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2027 | Alfresco Software, Aomata, AppTec, Contentful, Episerver, Hyland Software, MobileIron, Progress Software, SAP SE,Xyleme

Mobile Content Management System Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Component (Solution, Services); Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, Other Portable Devices); Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Transportation and Logistics, Government, Retail, Others) and Geography

The digitization revolution worldwide is facilitating the adoption of content management solutions such as ECM among enterprises to efficiently store and use the information generated in an enterprise. With the continuous advancements in computing and storage technology, computing power has increased multi-fold during the last decade. The mobile content management system is defined as a system that is capable of delivering and storing content to a wide variety of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets. Also, increasing consumer attraction towards using devices such as smartphones and tablets for their office-based works drives demands for mobile content management system market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Alfresco Software, Aomata, AppTec, Contentful, Episerver, Hyland Software, MobileIron, Progress Software, SAP SE,Xyleme

Huge volumes of digital content creation coupled with increasing penetration and usage of mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones are anticipated to be major drivers for the mobile content management system market. Data privacy concerns and the lack of cloud infrastructure in developing economies to hinder the growth of the mobile content management system market. Increasing adoptions of the mobile content management solutions by the SMEs would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the mobile content management system market.

The global mobile content management system market is segmented on the basis of component, device type, organization size, and end-user. Based on component, the mobile content management system market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of device type, the mobile content management system market is segmented into smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices. Further, the mobile content management system market is segmented on the basis of organization size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The mobile content management system market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, transportation and logistics, government, retail, and others.

