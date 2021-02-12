Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2017-2027 | General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation

The research provides in-depth study and analysis on Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment market. This report also gives complete overview of the global market, covering the different aspects such as product definitions along with leading market players. To get better perspectives of global market, relevant chart and graphs are included in the report.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment market by product class and application, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment market.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment market dynamics effecting the Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. It is expected that major chunk of the demand is expected to generate from the above mentioned countries. Additionally, factors such as increasing focus of global industry players in India and Japan, funds in China are likely to propel growth of the market.

Global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market, based on the disease into arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, spondylitis, and others. The arthritis is the largest segment among the disease segment in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025 owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease and the higher acceptance of the population for the MRI for the diagnosis. However, the spondylitis segment is fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for musculoskeletal diseases treatment is expected to grow due to rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, increasing elderly population, and technological advancements in musculoskeletal disease diagnosis are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the development of hybrid diagnostic systems are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market include General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Accuray Incorporated, MR Solutions, Alltech Medical Systems, Terason Division Teratech Corporation, and Echo-Son SA. For instance, in September 2018, Royal Philips launched the Ingenia Ambition X 1.5T MR. The product is the latest advance in the Ingenia MRI portfolio, that comprises fully-digital MRI systems, healthcare informatics and a range of maintenance and life cycle services for integrated solutions that empower a faster, smarter, and simpler path to enabling a confident diagnosis. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market as follows:

Global Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market – By Disease

Arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

Spondylitis

Others

Global Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market – By Imaging Modality

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Others

