Nanofiber Market 2019-2025 | Major Key Players : – Ahlstrom-Munksjö , Asahi Kasei , Donaldson Company, DuPont , Finetex EnE, Revolution Fibres Ltd

The global nanofiber market accounted for US$ 1,263.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% over the forecast period 2018–2025, to account for US$ 7,238.3 Mn in 2025.

Nanotechnology is a major element which influences advanced manufacturing in the coming years. Pertaining to this fact, countries such as Japan, Australia, Korea, China, the US, Canada, and France has been conducting several experiments before the commercialization of nanofibers. Innovation driven initiatives in an area of advanced manufacturing arena by countries such as India and China is further expected to accelerate the number of growth opportunities for nanofibers in the forthcoming period. Investments undertaken by government and other regulatory bodies in the area of nanotechnology is projected to deliver huge and potential opportunities for the Nanofiber market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

1. Ahlstrom-Munksjö

2. Asahi Kasei Corporation

3. Donaldson Company, Inc.

4. DuPont

5. Finetex EnE, Inc.

6. Revolution Fibres Ltd

7. Toray Industries, Inc.

8. ESpin Tehnologies Systems, Inc.

9. ELMARCO s.r.o.

10. MEMPRO Ltd.

The nanofiber market is fragmented with the presence of several nanofiber providers and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. Governments and other authorities invest a high amount in conducting research as well as translation into commercialization of these nanofibers for a wide array of end-users. With a broad category of potential applications of nanotechnology, major of the advanced countries throughout the world has prioritized research on the nanotechnology to create advance nanofibers with an aim to fulfill the requirements of industries. It gives significant opportunities for the companies to enhance its nanotechnology which further develops nanofiber market.

The nanofiber market has been segmented on the basis of material and application. The biggest advantage associated with nanofibers is the fact that it can be made from a plethora of different raw materials. Consequently, the global nanofiber market has been segmented on the basis of material into polymer nanofiber, carbon nanofiber, ceramic nanofiber, composite nanofiber, and glass nanofiber. On the basis of application, the nanofiber market is segmented into consumer, electronics, industrial (air filtration), defense and security, energy, life science & pharmaceutical, chemical & environmental, and other. The industrial (air filtration) segment is anticipated to continue its dominance in the nanofiber market. However, the electronics segment is projected to grow at a high rate in the nanofibers market.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. NANOFIBER MARKET LANDSCAPE

4. NANOFIBER MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5. NANOFIBER – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6. NANOFIBER MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – MATERIAL

7. GLOBAL NANOFIBER MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – BY APPLICATION

8. NANOFIBER MARKET – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

9. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11. GLOBAL NANOFIBER – COMPANY PROFILES

