Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies during 2019-2026 | Accenture, CGI, Workday, Infosys, IBM, NGA, Ceridian, Neeyamo, Genpact
The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Payroll Outsourcing Services market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Payroll Outsourcing Services market.
Major players in the global Payroll Outsourcing Services market include:
Accenture
CGI
Workday
Infosys
IBM
NGA
Ceridian
Neeyamo
Genpact
Logica
ADP
Calibre Point
Cegedim
On the basis of types, the Payroll Outsourcing Services market is primarily split into:
Hybrid
Fully outsourced
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
Retail
Institutions (BFSI)
Banking/Insurance
Telecommunication
Government
Travel and Hospitality
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:
United States
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
Table of Contents:
1 Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Overview
2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Landscape by Player
3 Players Profiles
4 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Analysis by Application
6 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)
7 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)
8 Payroll Outsourcing Services Manufacturing Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Market Dynamics
