Product Stewardship Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: Anthesis Consulting Group PLC, Arcadis NV,  CGI, Enablon, Enviance,  ERM Group, Gensuite, Intelex Technologies, SAP SE, Verisk 3E Company

Product Stewardship Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution, Services); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs) and Geography

Product stewardship also refers to as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is an environmental management strategy. It is an act defining the designer, producer, or seller to take responsibility regarding the minimization of the safety, health, environmental, as well as social impacts of a product and its packaging across all lifecycle stages, along with maximizing economic benefits. In this process, the enormous responsibility is on the entity with the utmost ability to affect the complete lifecycle environmental impacts of the product; in most cases, it is the manufacturer of the product.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Anthesis Consulting Group PLC, Arcadis NV, CGI, Enablon, Enviance, ERM Group, Gensuite, Intelex Technologies, SAP SE, Verisk 3E Company

The rising awareness for ensuring the safety and health of employees, environment protection, as well as government regulations among organizations is the key factor propelling the growth of product stewardship market. Since it is a concept recognized as producer responsibility, the manufacturers are accountable for their products’ shelf-life. Manufacturers are focusing on organic packaging owing to increasing demand for eco-friendly products. Such awareness among people has augmented the popularity of product stewardship market.

The global product stewardship market is segmented on the basis of component and organization size. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. The services segment is further sub-segmented into business consulting and advisory services; audit, assessment and regulatory compliance services; deployment and implementation services; and training and support services. The organization size segment of product stewardship market is classified into large enterprises and SMEs.

