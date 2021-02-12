Robotic Process Automation Market Set for Rapid Expansion during the Forecast Period 2019-2025 | Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, UiPath, Kofax, NICE systems

RPA is among the most revolutionary outcome of enterprise technologies introduced in the past few years, catapulting the changes in the business ecosystem by stimulating productivity at deprived cost. In order to implement this software efficiently into an organization’s system, the exclusive services offered by the RPA service providers play a vital role. The services for RPA market are being broadly categorized into Training and Knowledge services and Professional services. The professional services further include consulting, integration & development and support & maintenance. Whereas, the training services are the one directed towards skill enhancement of the organizations using or willing to use the software.

For the coming years, the market is anticipated to enter into the new category of software vendors, who would be developing advanced analytics and data mining capabilities. This would further extend the scope of automation across more multifaceted processes and allow the automation of processes, with variable degrees of unstructured data/ content. These unstructured data/content would include freeform emails. The net impact of burgeoning autonomics in industries will endure cannibalizing labor arbitrage benefits from off-shoring of processes, which would further result in increased consideration towards in-sourcing strategy.

Some of the key players of the Robotic Process Automation Market:

Blue Prism

Automation Anywhere

UiPath

Kofax

NICE systems Ltd

The research report on Robotic Process Automation Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Robotic Process Automation Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, the primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the RPA industry.

