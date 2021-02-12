Slaughtering Equipment Market Competitive Analysis 2019-2027 – Top Key Players BANSS America Corporation, BAYLE, Best and Donovan, Marel

Slaughtering means killing of animals primarily for food. Slaughtering equipment is used in the food processing industry to operate at peak productivity and enhance the overall quality and value of meat products. Slaughtering equipment maximizes automation and reduces energy while slaughtering and making various cuts of the animal body. Slaughtering equipment helps in retaining the quality of meat products by making sure the cuts are made with minimum risks of microbial contamination.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

BANSS America Corporation

BAYLE S.A

Best & Donovan

Dhopeshwar Engineering Private Limited

Industries Riopel Inc

Jarvis Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

Marel

MEATEK FOOD MACHINERIES INDIA

Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co.

Prime Equipment Group Inc

Growth of fast food and restaurant chains across the globe is driving the demand for slaughtering equipment market. Furthermore, an increase in demand for processed meat worldwide is also projected to influence the slaughtering equipment market significantly. Moreover, lenient trade policies and an increase in meat exports are also exported to have a robust impact in the slaughtering equipment market. Evolving technological advancements in the slaughtering equipment industry are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the slaughtering equipment market.

The global slaughtering equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, automation, livestock and process type. Based on type, the market is segmented into stunning, killing, cut-up, deboning & skinning, evisceration, and others. On the basis of the automation the market is segmented into fully automated line, and semi-automated line. On the basis of the livestock the market is segmented into poultry, swine, bovine, seafood, and other livestock. On the basis of the process type the market is segmented into poultry, swine, bovine, seafood, and other livestock.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global slaughtering equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The slaughtering equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting slaughtering equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the slaughtering equipment market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the slaughtering equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from slaughtering equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for slaughtering equipment in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the slaughtering equipment market.

