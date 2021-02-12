Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market to 2025 – Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market valued approximately USD 303.6 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.74% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the factor of growing popularity of oral appliances amongst population with sleep apnea management, technological advancements in oral appliances, and a large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, are the key factors for growing awareness about sleep apnea.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Mandibular Advancement Devices

Tongue-retaining Devices

By Type

Physician-prescribed/Customized Oral Appliances

Online OTC Oral Appliances

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Somnomed, ResMed, Whole You, Oventus Medical, Panthera Dental, Airway Management, Apnea Sciences, DynaFlex, Oravan OSA, Myerson. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market By Product

Chapter 6. Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, By Type

Chapter 7. Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

