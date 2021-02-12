Smart Water Management Market Analysis By Business Methodologies, Financial Overview And Growth Prospects Predicted By 2027

The increasing awareness related to a diminishing of water reserves globally is demanding smart water management across various applications such as residential, commercial, industrial, and others. In recent times the growing adoption of internet of things (IoT), as well as artificial intelligence technologies, have overhauled the smart water management market. Furthermore, the emerging innovative solutions such as intelligent irrigation and network monitoring are anticipated to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report, that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Companies Mentioned:

ABB Ltd.

Arad Group

Evoqua Water Technologies

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Itron, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Sensus

Siemens AG

The report “Smart Water Management Market” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart Water Management market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Smart Water Managements market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The global smart water management market is segmented on the meter types, meter read technology, services, and solutions. Based on meter types, the market is segmented into AMR water meters, AMI water meters. On the basis of meter read technology the market is bifurcated into fixed network, and cellular network. Based on services the market is segmented into professional and managed services. Similarly, on the basis of solutions the market is bifurcated into smart irrigation management systems, enterprise asset management (EAM) for water and wastewater utilities, SCADA systems for water and wastewater utilities, meter data management (MDM), and others.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the “Smart Water Management market” market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Smart Water Management market” market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of “Smart Water Managements market” market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Smart Water Management” market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

