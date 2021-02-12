Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% to reach $393,594 million by 2023 | Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, First Solar, Jinko Solar Holding Company, Yingli Green Energy Holding, Renesola

The report on “Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The global solar photovoltaic (PV) installations market size was valued at $131,818 million in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% to reach $393,594 million during 2017 to 2023. Solar energy is an upcoming form of renewable energy with numerous economic and environmental benefits that make it an attractive complement to, in comparison with traditional forms of electricity generation. Moreover, in recent years the price of PV solar power systems and total cost of installing PV systems, has declined to the levels, which are competitive with the wholesale price of electricity in many markets.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Trina Solar Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc, JA Solar, First Solar Inc, Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd, Renesola, Sun Power Corporation, Solar World Ag and, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

The global solar photovoltaic (PV) installations market witnesses strong growth owing to the availability of solar energy and increase in demand for electricity. Moreover, various encouraging steps taken by government to promote this mode of power generation and formation of multiple policies is expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, increase in demand for solar energy from residential, utility scale, and commercial sectors also boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, affordability of the installations has increased owing to high levels of market competition. Rise in property value, durability, and decrease in utility bills also contribute to the market growth in residential areas.

The global solar photovoltaic (PV) installations market is segmented based on technology, grid-type, end use, and geography. On the basis of technology, it is classified into thin film, crystalline silicon (mono and multi crystalline), and others (organic and concentrator photovoltaics).

Key Benefits for Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market :

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with a strategic assessment of the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations market.

Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the reactor type, equipment type, and developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products and devices facilitate strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market Size

2.2 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Sales by Product

4.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Revenue by Product

4.3 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Breakdown Data by End User

