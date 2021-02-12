Specialty Chemicals Market by Type (Food Additives, Water Treatment chemicals, Construction chemicals, Cosmetic chemicals, Textile chemicals, Oil field chemicals) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020

The report on “Specialty Chemicals Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Specialty chemicals, are the chemical products which make considerable value addition to a wide array of products belonging to various industries, such as textile, ink additives, construction, oil & gas, cosmetics, food and others. Specialty chemicals can be single-chemical formulations or entities whose composition greatly affects the overall functioning of customer’s’ product. These chemicals are used on the basis of their function and performance. Incessant R&D activities occurring in the market, have facilitated development of products with optimum and advanced feature, thereby driving the growth of the market. Rapid industrialization has led to an increasing demand from Asian countries such as India and China. Increasing investments have been made in construction and infrastructure development projects in Asia-Pacific, thereby catapulting Asia-Pacific to the position of a leading destination for specialty chemical manufacturers. However, variations in raw material cost and strict regulations imposed by the government are likely to hamper the growth of world specialty chemicals market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., Bayer AG, AkzoNobel NV, Huntsman Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, Rhodia S.A., Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG and Novozymes A/S.

Construction chemicals, accounted for the largest segment in the world specialty chemical market in 2014. Increasing urbanization in emerging economies is driving public infrastructure and housing projects; which in turn has increased the consumption of specialty construction chemicals such as protective coatings, adhesives and sealants, concrete admixtures and asphalt additives. The construction chemicals industry is booming in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America.In 2014, food additives, cosmetic chemicals and paper & pulp chemicals collectively accounted for around half of the world specialty chemicals consumption. Ink additives is projected to be the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the world specialty chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Previously, developed regions such as North America, Europe and Japan, were major consumers of specialty chemicals.

