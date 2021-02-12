Swarm Intelligence Market Professional Survey Report 2027 by key Players such as Continental AG, ConvergentAI, Mobileye (Intel), Power-Blox AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sentien Robotics, LLC, Swarm Technology, Unanimous AI

The “Global Swarm Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of swarm intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by model, capability, application, and geography. The global swarm intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading swarm intelligence market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key swarm intelligence companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– Apium Swarm Robotics

– Continental AG

– ConvergentAI, Inc.

– Mobileye (Intel)

– Power-Blox AG

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Sentien Robotics, LLC

– Swarm Technology

– Unanimous AI

– Valutico

The global swarm intelligence market is segmented on the basis of model, capability, and application. Based on model, the market is segmented as ant colony optimization, particle swarm optimization, and others. On the basis of the capability the market is segmented as scheduling/load balancing, clustering, optimization, and routing. The market on the basis of the application is classified as human swarming, robotics, and drones.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global swarm intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The swarm intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting swarm intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the swarm intelligence market in these regions.

