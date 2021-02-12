Thermoset Composites Market: Deep Analysis by Production Overview and Insights 2019 With Key Players Such as Huntsman International LLC.,JEC Group,Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

The Thermoset Composites market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. The report identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Thermoset Composites market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market.

Thermoset composites are manufactured using different kinds of reinforcements. The thermoset composites matrices include epoxies, vinyl esters, polyamide, cyanate esters, polyamides and phenolics. The polymer-based thermoset composites establish a very important class of thermosets for structural applications in automotive, aeronautical, marine and other components. The high specific strength of the thermoset composites proves it to be competitive with metallic materials and used as an alternative for metallic materials.

Leading Thermoset Composites Market Players: Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation,Hexcel Corporation,Huntsman International LLC.,JEC Group,Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,Owens Corning,PPG Industries Inc.,SGL Carbon,Teijin Limited,Toray Industries Inc.

The global thermoset composites market is segmented on the basis of manufacturing process, fiber type, resin type and end-use industry. Based on manufacturing process, the market is segmented as lay-up process, filament winding process, injection molding process, pultrusion process and other processes. On the basis of fiber type, the market is segmented as glass, carbon and others. Based on resin type, the market is segmented as polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, epoxy resin and other thermoset resins. Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented as aerospace & defense, transportation, marine, construction & infrastructure and others.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Thermoset Composites Market Landscape

4 Key Industry Dynamics

5 Market Analysis- Global

6 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

7 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 –Type

8 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027– Organization Size

9 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

10 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Thermoset Composites Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global thermoset composites market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The thermoset composites market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

