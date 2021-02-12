Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market to Grow at High CAGR by 2027: Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Meril Life Sciences, Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott, JenaValve Technology, VENUS MEDTECH, NVT, HLT, and Transcatheter Technologies

The transcatheter aortic valve implantation market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the key driving factors such as rising geriatric population, increase incidence of cardiovascular disease, raising in adoption rates of TANVI devices in the market, awareness related to transcatheter aortic valve implantation treatment, raising life expectancy and others. In addition, various players in the emerging market have strong pipeline product and high potential which are anticipated to create immense growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation is a procedure that replace your disease aortic valve with manmade valve. The aortic valve control blood from your heart to the body. If the valve becomes stiff then person have a condition called aortic stenosis. In these condition patient suffering from irregular heart bit, chest pain, dizziness, abnormal heart sound etc. transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) also known as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). These procedure mainly used to patient who were weak to undergo open heart surgery.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The transcatheter aortic valve implantation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting transcatheter aortic valve implantation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the transcatheter aortic valve implantation market in these regions.

The global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market is segmented on the basis of procedure end user and therapy. Based on procedure, the market is segmented as transfemoral implantation, transapical implantation and transaortic implantation. On the basis of end user, the transcatheter aortic valve implantation market is classify into hospitals, cardiac center and ambulatory surgical center.

