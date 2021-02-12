Unified Monitoring Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2027 | Acronis, Appdynamics, CA Technologies, Dynatrace, Fata Informatica, Groundwork Open Source, Opsview, Paessler, Zenoss, Zoho Corporation

Unified Monitoring Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Component (Solution, Services); Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, Transportation, Others) and Geography

The demand for unified monitoring is expected to be driven by many factors, such as lower costs, flexibility, agility, and security. Unified monitoring combines the know-hows of research and innovation, with the complete lifecycle of monitoring solutions, to offer accelerated Time-to-Market (TTM), and enhanced operational processes.

Unified monitoring serves as an integrated platform that monitors physical, virtual, and cloud IT infrastructure for availability and performance in any organization. The solution aims at reducing service outages, improving IT productivity, and optimizing capital investment while also maintaining industry compliances. Increasing adoption of networking solutions and internet of things (IoT) is expected to provide a positive outlook for the market over the coming years.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Acronis, Appdynamics, CA Technologies, Dynatrace, Fata Informatica, Groundwork Open Source, Opsview, Paessler, Zenoss, Zoho Corporation

The unified monitoring market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of networking solutions among telecom and education sector. Furthermore, associated advantages such as low-cost, faster deployment, agility, and security are likely to fuel the growth of market. However, reluctance among organizations towards adopting newer technologies may hamper the growth of unified monitoring market during the forecast period. On the other hand, rapid adoption among SMEs to improve customer experience opens up new opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global unified monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as IT and telecom, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and others.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET LANDSCAPE UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ORGANIZATION SIZE UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ACRONIS

13.1.1. Key Facts

13.1.2. Business Description

13.1.3. Products and Services

13.1.4. Financial Overview

13.1.5. SWOT Analysis

13.1.6. Key Developments

13.2. APPDYNAMICS

13.2.1. Key Facts

13.2.2. Business Description

13.2.3. Products and Services

13.2.4. Financial Overview

13.2.5. SWOT Analysis

13.2.6. Key Developments

13.3. CA TECHNOLOGIES

13.3.1. Key Facts

13.3.2. Business Description

13.3.3. Products and Services

13.3.4. Financial Overview

13.3.5. SWOT Analysis

13.3.6. Key Developments

13.4. DYNATRACE

