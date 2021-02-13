Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences development in United States, Europe and China.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3369386-global-natural-language-processing-nlp-in-healthcare-and

In 2017, the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

3M (Minnesota)

Cerner Corporation (Missouri)

IBM Corporation (New York)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington)

Nuance Communications (Massachusetts)

M*Modal (Tennessee)

Health Fidelity (California)

Dolbey Systems (Ohio)

Linguamatics (Cambridge)

Apixio (San Mateo)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rule-based

Statistical

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Machine Translation

Automated Information Extraction

Report Generation

Predictive Risk Analytics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3369386-global-natural-language-processing-nlp-in-healthcare-and

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Rule-based

1.4.3 Statistical

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Machine Translation

1.5.3 Automated Information Extraction

1.5.4 Report Generation

1.5.5 Predictive Risk Analytics

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size

2.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Key Players in China

7.3 China Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Type

7.4 China Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Key Players in India

10.3 India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Type

10.4 India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 3M (Minnesota)

12.1.1 3M (Minnesota) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Introduction

12.1.4 3M (Minnesota) Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 3M (Minnesota) Recent Development

12.2 Cerner Corporation (Missouri)

12.2.1 Cerner Corporation (Missouri) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Introduction

12.2.4 Cerner Corporation (Missouri) Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cerner Corporation (Missouri) Recent Development

12.3 IBM Corporation (New York)

12.3.1 IBM Corporation (New York) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Corporation (New York) Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Corporation (New York) Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft Corporation (Washington)

12.4.1 Microsoft Corporation (Washington) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Corporation (Washington) Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Microsoft Corporation (Washington) Recent Development

12.5 Nuance Communications (Massachusetts)

12.5.1 Nuance Communications (Massachusetts) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Introduction

12.5.4 Nuance Communications (Massachusetts) Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Nuance Communications (Massachusetts) Recent Development

12.6 M*Modal (Tennessee)

12.6.1 M*Modal (Tennessee) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Introduction

12.6.4 M*Modal (Tennessee) Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 M*Modal (Tennessee) Recent Development

12.7 Health Fidelity (California)

12.7.1 Health Fidelity (California) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Introduction

12.7.4 Health Fidelity (California) Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Health Fidelity (California) Recent Development

12.8 Dolbey Systems (Ohio)

12.8.1 Dolbey Systems (Ohio) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Introduction

12.8.4 Dolbey Systems (Ohio) Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Dolbey Systems (Ohio) Recent Development

12.9 Linguamatics (Cambridge)

12.9.1 Linguamatics (Cambridge) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Introduction

12.9.4 Linguamatics (Cambridge) Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Linguamatics (Cambridge) Recent Development

12.10 Apixio (San Mateo)

12.10.1 Apixio (San Mateo) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Introduction

12.10.4 Apixio (San Mateo) Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Apixio (San Mateo) Recent Development

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym