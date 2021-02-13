2026 Analysis on Global Caprolactam Market Report Forecast: By key players Honeywell International Inc., China Petrohemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., UBEE industries Ltd., China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Global Caprolactam Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.83 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for plastics in the construction, automotive and electrical sectors are the factors behind the growth of this market .

This report summaries the company profiles of all the vital players in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions like Central & South America , the Middle East and Africa.

This study gives an analysis of various segments that we can depend upon to witness the quickest development amongst the estimate forecast frame.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in caprolactum market are BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., China Petrohemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., UBEE industries Ltd., China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, DSM, KuibyshevAzot, Chemical and Petrochemical Manufacturer Association, KurskKhimvolokno Ltd, Khimvolokno JSC, GradnoAzot JSC.

Segmentation:

By Application

(Nylon 6 Fibre, Nylon 6 Resins)

End- Use

(Textile yarn, Industrial Yarn, Engineering Yarn, Carpet Fibres, Staple Fibres)

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Due to caprolactum high tensile strength and elasticity they are usually used in the automotive and textile industry. These days’ automakers are focusing more on light weight vehicle so that they can improve fuel efficiency and performance.

Market Restraints:

As caprolactum uses material like cyclohexane, amino and phenol for its manufacturing. The manufacturing of caprolactum produces ammonium sulphate which is hazardous for the environment.

Competitive Analysis:

Global caprolactum market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of caprolactum market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

