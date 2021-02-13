3D SENSORS 2019 MARKET ANALYSIS; BY KEY PLAYER, APPLICATION, GROWTH TRENDS, REGION & SEGMENT FORECAST TO 2024

3D Sensors is an object whose purpose is to detect events or changes in its environment, and then provide a corresponding output. A sensor is a type of transducer; sensors may provide various types of output, but typically use electrical or optical signals. For example, a thermocouple generates a known voltage (the output) in response to its temperature (the environment). A mercury-in-glass thermometer, similarly, converts measured temperature into expansion and contraction of a liquid, which can be read on a calibrated glass tube.

Scope of the Report:

Technology can’t keep up with demand，3D Sensors Stability need to be improved，3D Sensors Sensitivity need to be improved，3D Sensors need more personnel and technology research and development funds.

3D Sensors become smart: Low-power wireless technology and miniaturized sensors can be combined to become a new generation of intelligent and cost-effective sensor systems with unprecedented capabilities. The sensors can now be placed within a product container or move with a part of the machinery, providing invaluable insights into the process. We build a prototype to evaluate the potential of smart sensor technology for your specific application.

Consumers are generally quick-change, to get or use newfangled products, better experience, better convenience and more quicker; to find and meet the needs of consumers, and exceeding expectation, better service. The world changes quickly, especially in mobile internet and consumer electronics, and now the mobile internet and consumer electronics are changing the traditional sectors, to more efficient, more cheaper and powerful.

At present, global economy is fluctuant, and most countries take measures to stimulate the economy, especially in Japan, Europe, Australia and the resources providing countries, like Russia, Middle East, Brazil etc. In many fields, China is the largest consumer, but in the past several years, China’s economic growth slows .The China government is reforming the economic structure, to release energy of economy.

On the other hand, the political factors, like government succession, security fears, trade dispute, domestic employment, even the regional military crisis, always affect the economic activity, country to country, corporation to country. So it needs us with deep insight, to analyze the prospect avoid risk, to grasp the opportunity and reduce losses.

The worldwide market for 3D Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.9% over the next five years, will reach 11600 million US$ in 2024, from 3200 million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Infineon Technologies

Microchip Technology

Omnivision Technologies

PMD Technologies

Softkinetic

Asustek Computer

Cognex Corporation

IFM Electronic GmbH

Intel Corporation

LMI Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Image

Position

Accelerometer

Acoustic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer electronics

Medical care

Aerospace and defense

Industrial robot

Automobile

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 3D Sensors Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Image

1.2.2 Position

1.2.3 Accelerometer

1.2.4 Acoustic

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Consumer electronics

1.3.2 Medical care

1.3.3 Aerospace and defense

1.3.4 Industrial robot

1.3.5 Automobile

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Infineon Technologies

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 3D Sensors Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Infineon Technologies 3D Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Microchip Technology

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 3D Sensors Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Microchip Technology 3D Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Omnivision Technologies

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 3D Sensors Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Omnivision Technologies 3D Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 PMD Technologies

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 3D Sensors Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 PMD Technologies 3D Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Softkinetic

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 3D Sensors Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Softkinetic 3D Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued….



