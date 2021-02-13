SquareRoot was founded with the goal of providing porting services from

the most diverse engines to Unity, making life easier for developers,

publishers and game companies around the world.

Game market is already bigger than the movie and music markets combined.

The team has experienced professionals, most with years of experience in

game development and publishing.

The company’s CEO says: “Our focus today is on bringing the best

Construct engine games to Unity engine”. You can now take your project

to other platforms like Xbox One, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android and Nintendo

Switch.

Look the image of the game Trio Adventures developing in Construct

ported to Unity software

(http://www.construct-to-unity .top/images/TrioC2.jpg).

Arthur Alk, one of the founders of startup SquareRoot, says he wants to

help indie developers bring their games to various platforms, devices

and consoles: “Our idea came up with the great need detected. We want to

make game developers’ dreams come true.”

You can send your project right now (www.construct-to-unity.top), we

will evaluate the price to do your work.