At 27.2% CAGR, Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market Size will reach 2.81 billion by 2025 – by Top Key Players: Accellion, Acronis, BlackBerry, Citrix Systems, CodeLathe, Dropbox

Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, By Component(Standalone EFSS solution, Integrated EFSS solution and others), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On premises), By Organization Size (small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises), By Vertical, By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 The global enterprise file synchronization and sharing market accounted for USD 2.81 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market

The renowned players in the market are Accellion, Acronis, BlackBerry, CTERA Networks, Citrix Systems, CodeLathe, Dropbox, Egnyte, Google, HighQ, IBM, Inspire-Tech Pte Ltd, Intralinks, Microsoft, MyWorkDrive By Wanpath LLC, Nextcloud GmbH, Northbridge Secure Systems Pty Ltd, OpenText, Qnext Corp., SkySync, SugarSync, Syncplicity By Axway, Thru Inc., VMware, XMedius Solutions and ownCloud among others.

Market Definition: Enterprise file synchronization and sharing or EFSS is referred to a software service that enables every one of the associations to safely synchronize and share archives, documents, photographs, and recordings from numerous gadgets with their individual representatives, accomplices and outside clients. Distinctive associations and organizations utilize these innovations with the goal of preventing their representatives from PC based record sharing applications to aggregate, sharing corporate information that compass division’s control and visibility. In other words, enterprise file synchronization and share (EFSS) allow users to synchronize and share files between multiple devices. According to a survey recently conducted by Nexsan, amongst approximately 120 UK-based IT professionals, 83% of them confirmed that their confidence in public and private cloud had grown in the last year.

Competitive Analysis: Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market

The enterprise file synchronization and sharing is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of enterprise file synchronization and sharing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

