Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Industry Research Report By Demand, Price, Application, Size, Share, Key Manufacturers, Region and Forecasts to 2025
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market report is an in-depth study on how the current state is for Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market which is affecting the Automobile Industry as a whole. This report provides a deep understanding of the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market. It includes market definition, classifications, applications and for most important the industry chain structure along with market trends. Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market analysis is provided for global markets including competitive landscape analysis by regions developments status.
Major Market Competitors In Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Business:
- DENSO Corporation
- ACTIA Group
- Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.
- Delphi Technologies
- Hickok Inc.
The other players in the market are Snapon Diagnostics Customer Service, SPX Corporation, Continental AG, Siemens AG, MBL Impex Pvt Ltd., Horiba Inc., Autel Intelligent Technology Corp Ltd., Ampro Testing Machines, AVL List GmbH, DG Technologies, ETAS GmbH, KPIT Technologies Ltd., SGS SA, and Fluke Corporation, Vogelsang & Benning, Vector Informatik India Pvt. Ltd. In, February, 2014, Magma Ceramics and catalysts merged with Morgan Advanced Materials in a move to create a larger and more effective combined business which will give access to wider technology base and growth prospects
Major Factors Driving growth of this market is Vehicles in operation at an ever increasing pace by number. Increase in the electrification of vehicles backed by an increasing number of service stations. Implementation of new communication technology within the automobile industry. Advanced technologies and its high costs in implementation. Lack of skilled workforce to cater the advancement in the technology.
The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive diagnostic scan tools market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
In April 2018, Quartrix launched a new installation feature plug & track, easing the installation and flexibility of tools.
In April 2017 SiriusXM acquired Automatic, the manufacturer of Automatic pro & lite connected to car ports (OBD 2) accessories for USD 10 million, enabling the firm to expand and improve its services.
Major Objective of this Report is:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market.
- Analyze and forecast automotive diagnostic scan tools market on the basis of product type and vehicle type.
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product type and vehicle type.
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.
Segmentation of Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market:
- Diagnostic Equipment.
- Diagnostic Software.
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles.
- Commercial Vehicles.
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
