Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market By 2025: Analysis Of Players Like Porsche, BMW Group, NIO, Tesla, AUDI AG, Continental, Bosch, Valeo, Panasonic Automotive, Mercedes-Benz USA, Cisco & More

The global autonomous luxury vehicle market is expected to reach 27905.5 units by 2025, from 2477.60 units in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 35.34% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample of This Market Information: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-autonomous-luxury-vehicle-market

Autonomous vehicle are also known as automatic or self-governing car. The car is able to drive itself with the help of sensors. It senses the environment and navigates without human input. Autonomous car consist of various technology including laser light, GPS, radar and other. Autonomous luxury vehicle increases safety, mobility and customer satisfaction. The key players operating in the global autonomous luxury vehicle market are –

Tesla

AUDI AG

BMW AG

NIO

Porsche Inc

Robert Bosch

Mercedes-Benz

Changan Automobile

Saic Motor Corporation

Baidu

Baic Motor

Waymo

Panasonic

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Nippon Seiki Co.Ltd

The other players in the market are Pioneer Corporation, Denso, Delphi Automotive, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Valeo, Texas Instruments, ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna International, Cisco Systems, Harman, Garmin, Microvision, Inc., among other. The global autonomous luxury vehicle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of autonomous luxury vehicle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, Tesla introduces Model 3 and model S vehicle which is equipped with autopilot version 8.1 and version 701 respectively and one camera.

For instance, In 2016 The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), stated that the Europe hybrid-electric vehicles market share grew by 1.8% of all new cars.

In Spain, the hybrid car market share increased by 2.7% in 2016 from 1.8% in 2015.

According to statista, the automotive supplier’s industry is estimated to grow around USD 24.5 billion by 2050. According to an article published recently by trading economics, the sales of vehicles in China will rise by 9.6 % in the year 2018 and around 2.29 million units has been sold by the end of the May in 2018. This shows that the automotive sector is growing, which in turn is driving the demand of autonomous luxury vehicles.

Get Full TOC of Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-autonomous-luxury-vehicle-market

Market Drivers:

Growing connected vehicle technology and dynamic mobility application.

Raising demand for need for safe, productive and efficient driving experience.

High demand for luxury autonomous vehicles in the automotive industry.

Market Restraint:

Non-availability of required infrastructure in developing countries.

High cost of cyber security and safety concerns.

Segments:

By Component

Biometric Sensors

Camera Unit

LiDAR Sensors

Radar Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

By Body Type

Sedan

Hatchback

SUV

By Fuel Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Hybrid Vehicle

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-autonomous-luxury-vehicle-market

About Us

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com