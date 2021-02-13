Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market Share, Size & Forecast 2025 With Berkley, Mondi Group, Eco-Products, Stora Enso, Kruger Inc., BioBag Americas, Biopac UK Limited, International Paper, & Other

Increasing consumer awareness towards the environment and their shifting preference from the synthetic product is the main factor which is contributing to the demand for Biodegradable paper & plastic packaging . Global biodegradable paper & plastic packaging Market have products that are gradually finding acceptance in a wide variety of industries, as it is eco-friendly and having a low impact on the environment. Food & beverage industry is the largest markets where biodegradable paper & plastic packaging is used. According to British Plastic Federation – plastic arising in the U.K. is 3.7 million tonnes out of which 32.0% is recycled and 70.0% is recovered.

The Global Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 19.51 million by 2025, from USD 6.42 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 14.31% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided In The Report). The key players operating in the Global Market are –

International Paper

Amcor

Georgia-Pacific

WestRock Company

Mondi

STORA ENSO

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group

Kruger Inc.

Novamont S.p.A.

BASF SE

Biopac India Corporation Ltd.

NatureWorks LLC

Ranpak

The other players in the market are Down2Earth Materials., PreScouter.,Green Packaging, BioBag Americas, Inc,Cedar Grove Composting, Inc.,Chamness Biodegradables, Eco-gecko Products Inc, Eco-Products, Inc, ECOWORLD, Ultra Green Sustainable Packaging, are among the others mentioned in the Global Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market report.

In 2017, investment around USD 300 million to convert uncoated freesheet to high-quality whitetop linerboard and containerboard at the riverdale mill in selma, Alabama, and targeted to complete by mid – year of 2019, Addition of 450,000 tons of annual capacity, with the flexibility to shift between containerboard products is expected with this investment.

Market Drivers:

Increasing government regulations

High demand in packaging, automotive, and electrical & electronics sector

Awareness about the harmful impact of plastics disposal on the environment

Segmentation: Global Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market

By Packaging Type

Plastic

Paper

By Application

Personal & Home Care Packaging

Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Restraint:

Growing investments in recyclable packaging solutions

Lack of supply of bio-plastics and related materials

