Business Intelligence Market Scenario and Global Industry Research 2025: SAP, IBM, Hitachi Vantara, Oracle, Yellowfin BI, Sisense, Tableau Software, Panorama Software & More

The business intelligence industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report), Globally. Business intelligence Global Marketreport contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The report for business intelligence market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2017 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Some of the major players of the global business intelligence market are

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle

TABLEAU SOFTWARE

SAS Institute Inc.

Hitachi Vantara

QlikTech International AB

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Information Builders

TIBCO Software Inc

Yellowfin

Sisense Inc.

Panorama and many others

Business Intelligence refers to technology-driven process for collecting, integrating, analyzing business information in order to support better the executives, managers, and others to make business decisions. Business intelligence systems provide historical, current and predictive views of business operations, most often using data that has been gathered into a data warehouse or data mart. It is widely applicable in banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunications and IT, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government and defense, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, and others.

Impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of Cloud

Growth of Advanced Analytics

Adoption of Data-Driven Decision Making

Emergence of IoT-Enabled Technologies

Varying Structure of Regulation Policies

High Investment Costs

Market Segmentation: Global Business Intelligence Market

The global business intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component into

Platform

Software

Services

The services segment is further sub segmented into

Professional Services

Managed Services

The professional segment is further sub segmented into

System Deployment And Integration

Support And Maintenance

Consulting Services

On the basis of data type, the global business intelligence market is segmented into

Unstructured data

Semi-structured data

Structured data

On the basis of organization size, the global business intelligence market is segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

On the basis of application, the global business intelligence market is segmented into

Predictive asset maintenance

Fraud detection and security management

Supply chain optimization

Network management and optimization

Workforce management

Sales and marketing management

Operations management, and other

On the basis of deployment model, global business intelligence market is segmented into

Cloud

On-Premises

On the basis of vertical, the global business intelligence market is segmented into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance,

Telecommunications And IT

Retail And Consumer Goods

Healthcare And Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government And Defense

Energy And Utilities

Transportation And Logistics

Media And Entertainment

Others

On the basis of geography, the global business intelligence market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

Table of Content

Introduction

1.1. Objectives Of The Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Overview Of Global Business Intelligence Market

1.4. Currency And Pricing

1.5. Limitation

1.6. Markets Covered

Market Segmentation

2.1. Markets Covered

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered For The Business Intelligence Study

2.4. Currency And Pricing

2.5. Research Methodology

2.6. Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

2.7. Secondary Sources

2.8. Assumptions

Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Business Intelligence Market, By Application Global Business Intelligence Market, By Product Global Business Intelligence Market, By Vertical Global Business Intelligence Market, By Geography Global Business Intelligence Market, Company Landscape Company Profile Related Reports

