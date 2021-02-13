Business Intelligence Market Scenario and Global Industry Research 2025: SAP, IBM, Hitachi Vantara, Oracle, Yellowfin BI, Sisense, Tableau Software, Panorama Software & More
The business intelligence industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report), Globally. Business intelligence Global Marketreport contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The report for business intelligence market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2017 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Some of the major players of the global business intelligence market are
- Microsoft Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- SAP SE
- Oracle
- TABLEAU SOFTWARE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Hitachi Vantara
- QlikTech International AB
- MicroStrategy Incorporated
- Information Builders
- TIBCO Software Inc
- Yellowfin
- Sisense Inc.
- Panorama and many others
Business Intelligence refers to technology-driven process for collecting, integrating, analyzing business information in order to support better the executives, managers, and others to make business decisions. Business intelligence systems provide historical, current and predictive views of business operations, most often using data that has been gathered into a data warehouse or data mart. It is widely applicable in banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunications and IT, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government and defense, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, and others.
Impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.
Major Market Drivers & Restraints:
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud
- Growth of Advanced Analytics
- Adoption of Data-Driven Decision Making
- Emergence of IoT-Enabled Technologies
- Varying Structure of Regulation Policies
- High Investment Costs
Market Segmentation: Global Business Intelligence Market
The global business intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component into
- Platform
- Software
- Services
The services segment is further sub segmented into
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
The professional segment is further sub segmented into
- System Deployment And Integration
- Support And Maintenance
- Consulting Services
On the basis of data type, the global business intelligence market is segmented into
- Unstructured data
- Semi-structured data
- Structured data
On the basis of organization size, the global business intelligence market is segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
On the basis of application, the global business intelligence market is segmented into
- Predictive asset maintenance
- Fraud detection and security management
- Supply chain optimization
- Network management and optimization
- Workforce management
- Sales and marketing management
- Operations management, and other
On the basis of deployment model, global business intelligence market is segmented into
- Cloud
- On-Premises
On the basis of vertical, the global business intelligence market is segmented into
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance,
- Telecommunications And IT
- Retail And Consumer Goods
- Healthcare And Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Government And Defense
- Energy And Utilities
- Transportation And Logistics
- Media And Entertainment
- Others
- On the basis of geography, the global business intelligence market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
- North America is expected to dominate the market.
