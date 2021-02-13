Butyric Acid Market Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP Leaders-Blue Marble Biomaterials, LLC, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding AB, Oxea GmbH

Global Butyric Acid Market is expected to reach USD 455 million by 2025, from USD 195 million growing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Butyric Acid Market Application (Animal Feed, Chemicals Intermediate, Food & Flavours, Pharmaceuticals, Perfumes, Others), Type (Synthetic Butyric Acid, Renewable Butyric Acid), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Get exclusive sample of this report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-butyric-acid-market

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global butyric acid market are –

Blue Marble Biomaterials, LLC,

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Perstorp Holding AB,

Oxea GmbH

The other players in the market are Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co. Ltd., Snowco Industrial Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Svensk Etanolkemi AB (SEKAB), Sinopec, Showa Denko K.K., SABIC, Petro China, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., HELM AG, GNFC Limited, DuPont, Daicel Corporation, Celanese Corporation, British Petroleum Plc

Butyric acid is also known as systematic butanoic acid which is found in milk, especially in goat, sheep and buffalo milk. By hydrolysis process, butyric acid is liberated from the glyceride and has an unpleasant odor. It is an important part of the fatty acid subgroup which is known as short chain fatty acid. Butyric acid attacks many metals and has strong oxidants when reacts with bases. Due to its highly acidic nature, safety measures are taken by equipping PVC gloves, protective eye goggles and shoes are used while handling butyric acid. Various butyrate compounds are prepared through butyric acid. In many perfumes, methyl butyrate is used because of its pleasant aroma or taste.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global butyric acid market

Analyze and forecast the butyric acid market on the basis of animal feed, product, geography

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for animal feed, product, geography

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Browser Full Report With Research Methodology And Table Of Content @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-butyric-acid-market

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter 13 Key Findings

Chapter 14 Appendix

In Texas, USA the global chemical company Oxea has successfully started up its new 100,000 mt per annum world-scale production unit “propanol 2” at its bay city

Major market Drivers:

Rising population and the fast-growing animal feed sector

Demand for renewable butyric acid in the food & flavour

Rising demand from end-user industries

Major market Restraints:

Rising health concerns regarding the toxic use of butyric acid

Adverse effects of butyric acid

Market Segmentation: Global Butyric Acid Market

By Product

Sodium Butyrate

Calcium Butyrate

Others

By Animal Feed

Poultry

Swine

Others (Ruminants, Aquaculture, Pets etc.)

By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

More information for Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-butyric-acid-market/

Competitive Landscape:

The global butyric acid market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global butyric market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key focus of the report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments