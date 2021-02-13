Caustic Soda Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Caustic soda is available commercially as white solids and as solutions of different concentrations in water. It is used as a raw material to produce many chemicals used in the alumina, paper, textiles, dyes, refinery and other industries.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the Global Caustic Soda Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global caustic soda market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of caustic soda across several applications including paper and pulp, organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, surfactants, and water treatment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Caustic Soda Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• BASF

• Covestro

• DowDuPont

• INEOS

• Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Market driver

• Depletion of freshwater resources

Market challenge

• Implementation of new technologies to produce organic chemicals

Market trend

• Increase in production capacity of caustic soda

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:

Market Overview and Top Key Players

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCTION PROCESS

• Segmentation by production process

• Comparison by production process

• Global caustic soda market by membrane cell process – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global caustic soda market by diaphragm cell process – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global caustic soda market by mercury cell process – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by production process

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Global caustic soda market in the organic chemicals industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global caustic soda market in the inorganic chemicals industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global caustic soda market in the pulp and paper industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global caustic soda market in the surfactants industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global caustic soda market in the water treatment and other industries – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Caustic soda market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Caustic soda market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Caustic soda market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Ban on mercury cell technology

• Increase in production capacity of caustic soda

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• BASF

• Covestro

• DowDuPont

• INEOS

• Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Continued…….

