Cement and Aggregate Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2024

This report researches the worldwide Cement and Aggregate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cement and Aggregate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cemex

LafargeHolcim

HeidelbergCement

Buzzi Unicem

US Concrete

Votorantim

Siam Cement Group

CRH plc

Cimpor

China Resources Cement Limited

Sika

Cement and Aggregate Breakdown Data by Type

Aggregate

Cement

Cement and Aggregate Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Infrastructure Use

Industrial Use

Cement and Aggregate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cement and Aggregate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

