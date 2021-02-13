Cloud Security Market Insight, Upcoming Changes, Trends, Demographics, Sales Predictions, Security Forecast to 2024.

The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. Moreover, key strategies in the market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are discussed. This report focuses on cloud security volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall cloud security market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of cloud security in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, and revenue, market share in global market. Global Cloud Security Market accounted for USD 4.1billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The report for global cloud security market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Cloud computing still has very less competitors as it has to be grown but the list is as below:

IBM

Cisco Systems,

Intel Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

CA

Symantec Corporation

Fortinet

Zscaler

Akamai Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

AlienVault

FUJITSU

Forcepoint

Dome9 Security

SKYHIGH NETWORKS

McAfee

LLC among others.

Envisioned Audience

Government agencies

Cloud service providers

Third party vendors

System integrators

Cloud facilitators

End users

Global Cloud security Market is Segmented into:

The global cloud security market is segmented on the basis of services into IAM (Identity and Access Management), DLP (Data Loss Prevention), IDS/IPS (Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System), SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and Encryption.

On the basis of service model, the market is segmented into IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), PaaS (Platform as a service) and SaaS (Software as a service).

On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into public, private, and hybrid.

By organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

By application, the market is segmented into financial services, IT & telecom, government, education, healthcare, media & entertainment and others.

On the basis of geography, global cloud security market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Cloud security consists of a set of policies, controls, procedures and technologies that work together to protect cloud-based systems, data and infrastructure. These security measures are configured to protect data, support regulatory compliance and protect customers’ privacy as well as setting authentication rules for individual users and devices. From authenticating access to filtering traffic, cloud security can be configured to the exact needs of the business. And because these rules can be configured and managed in one place, administration overheads are reduced and IT teams empowered to focus on other areas of the business.

The way cloud security is delivered will depend on the individual cloud provider or the cloud security solutions in place. However, implementation of cloud security processes should be a joint responsibility between the business owner and solution provider.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Rise In Adoption Of Cloud-Based Security Services

Growing Government Initiatives

Growing Demand For Cloud Computing

Growing Consolidation, Mergers And Acquisitions

Increasing Threats To Data

