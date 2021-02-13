COMPUTER INTEGRATED MANUFACTURING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Computer Integrated Manufacturing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Computer Integrated Manufacturing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Computer integrated manufacturing (CIM) is the manufacturing approach of using computers to control the entire production process.
The CAD product segment will dominate the major shares of the computer aided manufacturing market. The growing demand for computer aided demand (CAD) will drive the growth of this product segment.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Autodesk
Dassault Systèmes
PTC
Siemens
…
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CAD
CAM
DM
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Aviation
Ship Building Industries
Others
