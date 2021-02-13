Computer Vision Technologies Market Trends, and Demands Forecast 2025 With Sony, Synopsys, Intel Corporation, SICK, MediaTek, Cognex Corporation, MVTec Software GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, JAI A/S & More

Computer vision is a technology which is used to analyse the object or to identify the image of an object with increasing quality and minimizing manual labour. It also helps to identify the exact positioning of object in x-axis, y-axis and z-axis. Computer vision technologies can visualize 1D image, 2D image and 3D image of any object. Due to the huge scope of computer vision in North America and increased usage of industrial robots, the global computer vision technologies market will rise in future.

The Global computer vision technologies market is expected to reach USD 19.37 Billion by 2025, from USD 10.70 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). Global computer vision technologies market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the Computer Vision Technologies forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in the global computer vision technologies unit market are

Cognex Corporation

Basler AG

KEYENCE CORPORATION

National Instruments

Synopsys

SICK AG

JAI A/S

Sony

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Intel Corporation

Baumer Optronic (Germany)

Tordivel AS. (Norway)

ISRA VISION (Germany)

MVTec Software GmbH (Germany)

MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US)

CEVA Logistics (US)

In North America, sales of computer machine vision technologies system and component has been increased over last couple of years. According to an article published in 2015 by AIA, North America machine vision has been increased by 22% in the first quarter of 2015. The machine vision component including lighting and software has been increased by 28%, 11% and 8%. Due to the increment in machine vision component in North America the growth of machine market will be affected in future.

Industrial robots are mostly preferred in 3D computer vision changing automation processes. Industrial robots provide 3D dimension effect to identify the object. The 3D vision process is presently being used widely in industrial robotics industry. One of the most widely used applications in robot controller is pick and place applications of object such as food & beverages. It is also used in packaging industries, medical devices industries. The pick and place robots have delta-style robots which function from overhead with three or four long thin arms that meet at the effector head.

According to an article published by Robotic Industries Association, robot model is used in CAD (Computer-aided design) model to identify the orientation in space in the x, y and z axes.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing need for quality inspection and automation

Increased demand for 3D vision systems with robot controllers

Increasing adoption of 3D computer vision systems

Lack of flexible computer vision solutions

Market Segmentation

The global computer vision technologies market is segmented based on

Component

Product

Application

Vertical

Geographical Segments

Based on Component, the global computer vision technologies market is segmented into

Hardware

Software

Hardware is further sub segmented into

Camera

Frame Grabber

Optics

Processor

Software is further sub segmented into

Deep Learning

Traditional Software

On the basis of Product, the global computer vision technologies market segmented into

PC based

Smart camera based

On the basis of application, the global computer vision technologies market segmented into

Mobile robots

Mobile smart devices

Medical vision and others

Based on geography, the global computer vision technologies market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

