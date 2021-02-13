Connected Car Market Growing at a CAGR of 27.5% and Top Vendors are (Audi AG , MW AG, General Motors Company, Tesla Motors, Inc., Google, Inc., Volvo Car Corporatio, Delphi Automotive Plc, Vodafone Group Plc., AT&T, Inc., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Airbiquity, Inc.)

Global Connected Car Market 2018 comprehensive report about competitive outlook including Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the Global market. Report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, new technology adoption, product type and applications, production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin By Regional Outlook and country wise outcome Connected Car Global Market 2018 Research report also covers a detailed study of the Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2025.

Global Connected Car Market accounted for USD 28.3 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Company Share Analysis:

The detailed report of global connected car market vendor level analysis impact and development of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others.

Top Key Players:

Audi AG,

MW AG,

General Motors Company,

Tesla Motors Inc.,

Google Inc.,

Volvo Car Corporation,

Delphi Automotive Plc,

Vodafone Group Plc.,

AT&T Inc.,

Denso Corporation,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Airbiquity Inc.,

Wireless car,

Ford Motor Company,

Microsoft Corporation,

TATA Consultancy Services Ltd.,

Toyota Motors Corp.,

Verizon Communications Inc.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased demand for smartphone connectivity

Growing government regulations

Increasing concerns about safety

Network coverage limitation

High prevalence of cyber crime

Global Connected Car Market, By Geography, Component (Hardware, Semiconductor {Microcontrollers, FPGAS, DSPS, Memory Chips}, Connectivity ICs {Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth}), Application (Telematics, Infotainment, Combined) – Industry Trends and Forecasts 2024

Market Segmentation:

On the Basis of Component

hardware

semiconductor

connectivity ICs

On the Basis of Application

Telematics

further sub-segmented into emergency calling, vehicle diagnosis and maintenance notifications, driver behaviour analysis, predictive maintenance, fleet management, forward hazard warning, curve speed warning, overtake vehicle warning, parking management system, dynamic mobility, traffic control system, and usage-based insurance

Infotainment

Further sub-segmented into GPS navigation, and entertainment

combined

On the basis of geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

