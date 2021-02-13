Construction Repaint Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts by Top Players are PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems LLC, The Valspar Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd.

The report also gives an in-depth idea about what the market definition, classifications, applications and market trends are, the report also contains the CAGR figures for the historic year 2016 base year 2017 and forecast year 2018-2025.

Major Market Drivers:

Aging anddamage of paints in existing buildings and infrastructure

Growing market for building & construction sector

Global Construction Repaint Market, By Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), By Formulation (Solvent Borne, Waterborne), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Global Construction Repaint Market accounted for USD 49.85 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Segmentation:

On The Basis Of Application:-

Residential,

Commercial,

Industrial and others.

On The Basis Of Formulation:-

Solvent Borne,

Waterborne and others.

On The Basis Of Resin Type:-

Acrylic,

Alkyd,

Epoxy,

Polyurethane,

Polyester and others.

On The Basis Of Geography:- The construction repaint market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:-

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

Global Construction Repaint Market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Market Competitors:

PPG Industries Inc.,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

The Sherwin-Williams Company.,

Jotun A/S,

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.,

Higgins Coatings,

Nelsen Construction LLC,

Inside-Out Painting & Construction,

Rufinos Painting & Construction,

PAL Painting,

YP LLC,

NLPC Inc.,

Basic Needs Construction & Painting Company,

LLC FITZPATRICK PAINTING INC,

Right Choice Painting & Construction,

WILLCO Inc.

