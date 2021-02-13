Corrosion Inhibitor Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2022

Corrosion Inhibitor -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

The Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 5.4 % during 2016-2021. The Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market is driven by rising demand from metal industries, power generation, oil & gas industries. Corrosion is a menace and it is responsible for the loss of billions of dollars every year. As a result there is significant demand for corrosion inhibitors across the globe. Additionally, with the introduction of eco-friendly or non-toxic corrosion inhibitors are boosting the growth of the market. Huge investment by government and private players in Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market has created huge scope for corrosion inhibitors market. Growth of construction industries, water treatment, metal, oil & gas industries created huge demand for corrosion inhibitors across the globe. R&D by Corrosion Inhibitor players and technological advancement are fuelling the growth of global corrosion inhibitor market. Emerging economies such as India, China, Japan and Korea are contributing in the growth of global corrosion inhibitors market by significant adoption of corrosion inhibitors product in petroleum pipeline, water treatment, contruction and other industries.

However, high cost of corrosion inhibitors and stringent government regulations are affecting the market growth. The key players of Corrosion Inhibitor Market such as, Akzo Nobel NV, Anticorrosion Protective systems LLC, BASF SE, Ashland Inc, Arkema, Airproducts are constantly focusing on partnership, mergers & acquisition, R&D to expand and reach masses. Corrosion inhibitors has demand from varied domains and enables to prevent system shutdowns and loss of heat transfer, extend equipment life and avoid product contamination. The report includes detailed Market Overview, Market Determinants, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, PatentAnalysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, Key Findings, Market Insights, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Geographical Insights

North America contributes highest in Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market followed by Europe due to various pivotal factors which includes growth in construction & shell gas exploration and rising adoption of environmental friendly corrosion inhibitors. APAC is the most emerging economy with significant contribution from China, India, Japan and Korea. Construction, metal, water treatment and petroleum industries are expected to create significant demand for corrosion inhibitors market. Improved standard of living, infrastructural development and favorable government policies are key factors driving the corrosion inhibitor market in APAC region.

Competitive Insights:

The key players in the global corrosion inhibitor market include as Ashland Inc, Arkema, Air products and chemical, Akzo Nobel NV, Anticorrosion Protective systems LLC, BASF SE. Other companies profiled in the report include, Champion technologies Inc, Chemtreat Inc, CytecIndustries Inc, Cortec Corporation, Dow Chemical, GE water and Process Technologies, Halox Inc. Partnership, R&D,M&A, product launch are the key strategy adopted in the global corrosion inhibitor market.

Market Segmentation:

Global Corrosion Inhibitor market is segmented on the basis of application, product, end user and geography. The major segment in global corrosion inhibitor market by end user includes: metal, oil& gas, pulp and paper, power generation, chemical processing and so on which are adopted significantly due to global rise in adoption of non-toxic corrosion inhibitors. Non-toxic and eco-friendly corrosion inhibitors are preferred across the globe.

1. Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market Research And Analysis, By Application

1.1. Oil/Solvent Based Corrosion Inhibitor

1.2. Water Based Corrosion Inhibitor

2. Corrosion Inhibitor Market Research And Analysis, By Product

2.1. Organic Corrosion Inhibitor

2.2. In-Organic Corrosion Inhibitor

3. Corrosion Inhibitor Market Research And Analysis, By End User

3.1. Oil & gas Corrosion Inhibitor

3.2. Metal Processing

3.3. Power Generation

3.4. Chemical Processing

3.5. Other

4. Corrosion Inhibitor Market Research And Analysis, By Region

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. APAC

4.4. RoW

Report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Corrosion Inhibitors Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analysts insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Corrosion Inhibitors Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Corrosion Inhibitors Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

