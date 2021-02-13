Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market Is Expanding To Significant Growth Potential By 2024 : Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, Dow Agro Sciences, Monsanto, DuPont, Adama, Nufarm, FMC, UPL

Demand for Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) such as disinfectants, herbicides, and insecticides are expected to grow and become the biggest driver of the pesticide industry. With rapid industrialization and population explosion, the use of pesticides, such as fertilizers and plant growth regulators, has helped to drive Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) market growth, as farmland has been reduced. As the demand for crops from animal feed and fiber in the textile industry has increased, the pesticide industry has made the necessary improvements.

Fertilizers have dominated the pesticide market in 2016. Nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers are the most widely used because they are readily available and low in cost. However, a new trend in organic farming that completely removes chemical fertilizers has increased demand for bio products.

A Sample of this Report is Available upon Request @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-crop-protection-agrochemicals-market-457375

Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market Major Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Dow Agro Sciences

Monsanto

DuPont

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

UPL

LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation

Sinochem

Rotam

Pesticide demand is expected to be highest in Asia Pacific. The region is renowned as an agricultural-based country that relies heavily on agriculture and related industries for economic growth, such as India, Sri Lanka and China.

To calculate the market size, Research for Markets considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Insecticide

Fungicide

Herbicide

Molluscicide

Other

Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Rice

Banana and Pineapple

Other Fruit

Vegetables

Other

Major market participants in Philippines are Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, Dow Agro Sciences, Monsanto, DuPont,& Others . Among them, LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation is a local supplier. Philippines top eight suppliers’ revenue took a share of 76.45% in past years.

Want Full Report? Inquire Here: @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/global-crop-protection-agrochemicals-market-457375

Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market: Major Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analyses by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (2019-2024)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Buy Now @: https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/global-crop-protection-agrochemicals-market-457375/one

Features mentioned in the report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Industry Chain Suppliers of Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]