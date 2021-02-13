Defence Vehicle Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Defence Vehicle Market 2019

Defence armored vehicles are used by combatants in war zones or hostile environments to deter enemy attacks and to engage in direct attacks on enemy troops. Such vehicles are shielded with armors, as well as feature operational mobilities and tactical offensive and defensive capabilities.

North Americal is estimated to dominated the market and is projected to hold the biggest market share during the forecast period.

The global Defence Vehicle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Defence Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Defence Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Land Systems

Lockheed Martin

Oshkosh

Rheinmetall

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Infantry fighting vehicle

Main battle tank

Armored personnel carrier

Tactical trucks

Others

Segment by Application

Military

Defence

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Defence Vehicle Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Defence Vehicle

1.2 Defence Vehicle Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Defence Vehicle Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Infantry fighting vehicle

1.2.3 Main battle tank

1.2.4 Armored personnel carrier

1.2.5 Tactical trucks

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Defence Vehicle Segment by Application

1.3.1 Defence Vehicle Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Defence

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Defence Vehicle Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Defence Vehicle Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Defence Vehicle Market Size

1.5.1 Global Defence Vehicle Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Defence Vehicle Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Defence Vehicle Business

7.1 BAE Systems

7.1.1 BAE Systems Defence Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Defence Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BAE Systems Defence Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 General Dynamics Land Systems

7.2.1 General Dynamics Land Systems Defence Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Defence Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 General Dynamics Land Systems Defence Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Lockheed Martin

7.3.1 Lockheed Martin Defence Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Defence Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Lockheed Martin Defence Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Oshkosh

7.4.1 Oshkosh Defence Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Defence Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Oshkosh Defence Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Rheinmetall

7.5.1 Rheinmetall Defence Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Defence Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Rheinmetall Defence Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

