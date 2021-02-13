Dental Market by Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Revenue, Sale, Production, Supply, Demand and Outlook Analysis to 2022

A new market study, titled “Global Dental Market (Restoratives, Implants, Orthodontics, Endodontic, Prosthetics & Equipment): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The Dental market is one of the most attractive segments of the healthcare industry. It incorporates diagnosis, treatment & prevention of diseases of the teeth, gums and supporting bones. This market can be segmented into two broad categories: dental consumables and dental equipment. Dental consumables consist of preventive, restorative, implants, prosthetics, orthodontics and endodontic.

The market is growing rapidly and is estimated to grow further in coming years. Increasing number of dental caries has led to the staggering growth of the market and is expected to show a positive view in the next few years. North America is the leading market for dental care with the rapid oral health advancements and shows prominent growth of the market.

The market growth is attributable to factors such as increasing penetration of dental implant, growing healthcare expenditure, rapid rise in the number of dentists and increasing aging population, rising female population coupled with increasing demand for oral care and technological advancement. The growth could be hindered by costly treatment, stringent regulatory norms and lack of awareness. A few notable trends included in the report are changing food habits, practice consolidation, 3D printing, improved efficiency with digital dentistry and rising dental disorders.



Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., and Straumann Holdings AG, Henry Schein, Inc. and Patterson Companies, Inc.

The competitive landscape shows top dental companies having control of the market with innovations and technological advancement. With continuous development and innovations, the market is expected to show positive outlook. Smaller and regional players represent a threat to the global players in the market with increasing market share.

The report “Global Dental Market (Restoratives, Implants, Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Endodontic, Equipment): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” analyzes the development of this market, with specific focus on the US, European and Asian dental markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The three major manufacturers: Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., and Straumann Holdings AG and two major distributors: Henry Schein, Inc. and Patterson Companies, Inc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

diagnosis, treatment & prevention of diseases of the teeth, gums and supporting bones.

1. Oral Health & Dental Disease

2. Global Dental Market

3. Regional Dental Market

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles (Manufacturers)

7. Company Profiles (Distributors)

