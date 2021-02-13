Diamond Jewelry Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Diamond Jewelrymarket status and forecast, categorizes the global Diamond Jewelry market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

In 2017, the global Diamond Jewelry market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Chow Tai Fook

Richemont

Signet Jewellers

Swatch Group

Rajesh Exports

Lao Feng Xiang

Tiffany

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Zocai

Swarovski Corporation

Chow Sang Sang

Luk Fook

Pandora

Damiani

Stuller

Gitanjali Group

GUCCI

Graff Diamond

Damas International

Buccellati

De Beers

Blue Nile

CHANEL

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Wedding

Festival

Fashion

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Diamond Jewelry Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Diamond Jewelry

1.2 Diamond Jewelry Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Rings

1.2.4 Necklaces

1.2.5 Earrings

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Segment by Application

1.3.1 Diamond Jewelry Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Wedding

1.3.3 Festival

1.3.4 Fashion

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Diamond Jewelry Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 South America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Middle East & Africa Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Diamond Jewelry (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Diamond Jewelry Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Diamond Jewelry Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Diamond Jewelry Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Diamond Jewelry Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

7 Global Diamond Jewelry Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Chow Tai Fook

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Diamond Jewelry Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Chow Tai Fook Diamond Jewelry Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Richemont

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Diamond Jewelry Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Richemont Diamond Jewelry Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Signet Jewellers

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Diamond Jewelry Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Signet Jewellers Diamond Jewelry Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Swatch Group

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Diamond Jewelry Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Swatch Group Diamond Jewelry Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Rajesh Exports

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Diamond Jewelry Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Rajesh Exports Diamond Jewelry Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…….

