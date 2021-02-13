Digital hearing aids to Generate Business of USD 10.15 billion by 2026
Global digital hearing aid market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 and achieve an estimated value of USD 112.62 billion by 2026 from its initial estimated value of USD 87.87 billion in 2018
Major Market Competitors in Digital Hearing Aid Market:
- Starkey
- Cochlear Ltd
- Bernafon
- MED-EL Medical Electronics
- Natus Medical Incorporated
- William Demant Holding A/S
- Sonova, Widex A/S
- GN Store Nord A/S
- SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC.
- Siemens AG
- Zounds Hearing
- Medtronic
- Amplifon
- Audio Controle
- General Hearing Instruments Inc
- Magnatone Hearing Aid Corporation and more
Market Drivers:
- Rising levels of geriatric population accompanied by the hearing defects is expected to drive the market growth
- Awareness programs and technological advancements related to the modern products are expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- High cost associated with these products are expected to act as a restraint for the market growth
- Low levels of penetration of these devices in the developing countries are also expected to restrain the market growth
Market Segmentation:
- By Product
- Adult
- Children
- By End-User
- Hospital
- Medical Centers
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
